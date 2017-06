The City of Kosciusko will hold its swearing in ceremony this afternoon at City Hall.

Mayor Jimmy Cockroft and all five aldermen will take their oath of office beginning at 5:00 pm.

Judge Rosie Sample will be in charge of the ceremony.

All incumbents were re-elected in the May 2 primary elections.

Members of the Kosciusko City Council include Mayor Jimmy Cockroft and Aldermen Taylor Casey, Henry Daniel, Tim Kyle, Robert Ellis and Jeffery Woods.