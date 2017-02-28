MBCI pays off $10 million CHC loan

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians (MBCI) recently paid off the remaining balance on a 10-year loan taken out to help finance construction costs of the new Choctaw Health Center. The loan was financed by six banks, including Trustmark National Bank of Jackson, Citizens Bank of Philadelphia, Bank First of Madison and three others, the Tribe secured for the project. Signed on March 11, 2015, the 10-year $10 million loan was paid off in only 23 months.

“I am excited not only because we are able to pay off this loan early, but it just happens to coincide with the two-year anniversary of the opening of our state-of-the-art Choctaw Health Center facility,” stated Tribal Chief Phyliss J. Anderson. “I am very thankful to our lending partners, finance team, architectural, planning and construction teams, Indian Health Service, our dedicated CHC staff and administrators and Choctaw Tribal Council who worked together to make the vision of delivering quality healthcare to our tribal members a reality. The new Health Center has proven to be one of the Tribe’s best financial endeavors since opening the Pearl River Resort.”

The new CHC project was a joint venture between the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and the Indian Health Service and was funded by USDA Rural Development and the six banks. After this payment the sole loan left is a 20-year USDA loan.

The Choctaw Health Center is an acute care facility with a 20-bed In-patient Unit, Primary Care Services, Pediatrics, Emergency Department, Pharmacy, Dental Department, Women’s Wellness Center, Diabetes Center, Vision Center, Behavioral Health Services, Environmental Health Services, Managed Care Program, WIC (Women, Infants and Children), Public Health Services (nursing and community health representatives), Respiratory, Radiology, Laboratory, Physical Therapy, Audiology Services, facility support services and an ambulance service. Specialty services/visiting providers include: Orthopedics, Nephrologist, Cardiologist, Pain Management Clinic, Pulmonary Clinic and Acupuncture.