McAdams basketball star signs to play college ball

On Wednesday, April 12, 2017, Charles Kilbert of the McAdams High School Bulldogs basketball team made his official decision to attend and to play basketball for the Bearcats of Rust College in Holly Springs, MS.

Kilbert is a recipient of an academic as well as an athletic scholarship.

In his five year career with the Bulldogs, Kilbert was a first team starter for four-years and helped the Bulldogs capture the Region 6-1A championship title in 2016 and 2017.

He was named to the Region 6-1A all-tournament team and helped lead the Bulldogs to an appearance in the 2017 MHSAA state playoffs.