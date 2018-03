McAdams High School celebrated National Breakfast Week March 5 through March 9.

The students participated by submitting “Why Is Breakfast Important To Them” for a chance to win two prizes donated by Super 10, manager Angela Klaver.

Vylisha Boatman and Jakeria Williams were named the winners.

Pictured: Amy Burnett, guidance counselor; Vylisha Boatman, winner; Jakeria Williams, winner, and McAdams High School cafeteria manager, Martha Jones.