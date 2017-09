McAdams High School will kick off its homecoming week with a parade and festival on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The parade will begin at 11:00 am with the festival to follow.

Church groups, praise teams, social clubs, cycling clubs, antique cars and more are invited to participate in the parade.

Booth space for the festival is available for $20.

For more information, contact Machaelle Harmon (601-613-1894) or Sabrina Riley (662-582-8410).