McAdams hosts Alcorn State for high school tour stop

The Junior and Senior classes of McAdams High School were honored to be a part of Alcorn State University’s 2018 High School Tour.

The classes listened to Dr. Alfred Rankins, Jr., President of Alcorn State University, as he spoke about the University’s academic programs, athletic, campus life, and its ranking among other universities in the state as well as other HBCU’s in the nation.

Pictured above (Left to Right): Tracy M Cook, Chief of Staff for Office of the President; Emanuel F. Barnes, Sr., Vice President for Student Affairs; Dr. Alfred Rankins, Jr., President of Alcorn State University; Lorean Kilbert, Assistant Principal McAdams High School; Amy Burnett, Counselor McAdams High School; and Adrian J. McLain, Alcorn State’s Admissions Recruiter/Advisor.