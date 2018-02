The McAdams Lady Bulldog basketball team is headed to Jackson for the third round of the MHSAA 1A Playoffs.

The team defeated the Lady Panters of West Lowndes Friday night, 60-44.

The Lady Bulldogs will now face the Lady Cougars of Blue Mountain Thursday, March 1, at 7:00 pm on the campus of Jackson State University.

The McAdams Bulldogs boy’s season came to an end Saturday night in a close loss to Leake County, 68-61.