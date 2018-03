Members of the McAdams Lady Bulldogs basketball team visited “Good Morning Kosciusko” to discuss the upcoming 1A State Championship game.

The Lady Bulldogs will face Pine Grove in the championship game Thursday at 1:00 pm at the MS Coliseum.

Pictured: Ke’Mara Atterberry, Jasmine Greenwood, Kneisha Erving, and Coach Micahel Huffman