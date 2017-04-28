McAdams School Library celebrates National Library Month

In recognition of School Library Month and National Library Week, McAdams School Library celebrated the 2017 theme, “Libraries Transform…Teen Read for Pleasure!”

National Library Month is a national observance throughout April that celebrates the contributions of the nation’s libraries.

In celebration of School Library Month, McAdams Library selected a National Library Week project to include elementary readers.

Free hardback books with nameplates were presented to outstanding Long Creek Elementary students in recognition of the following honored McAdams Library readers:

Vershante Malone: “Pages & More! New Arrivals”

Kristin Roby: “Teen Read! High School Sequels”

Demeria Moore: “Teen Read! Junior High Sequels”

Percy Lewis: “Elect to Read! Biography-Sports”

In celebration of School Library Month, both McAdams and Long Creek schools participated in a “Pages and More” celebration with the presentation of various recognition gifts and gift certificates.

National Library Week awarded recipients were: Vershante Malone, Kristin Roby, Demeria Moore, Percy Lewis, Arma Cooper, Jean Lampley, Linda Teague, Ever Brown, and Lena Guyton.

Inspirational booklets from Guideposts Outreach were appreciated by McAdams and Long Creek’s Faculty and Staff.

Mrs. JoAnne McDonald, Librarian, appreciates Patterson Jewelers, Sullivan’s Gifts, Dakota Rose Boutique, Claude Julian’s, Pickles’ Gifts, Central MS Office Supply, and Attala County Co-Op as community businesses dedicated to the success of National Library Week in Attala County.