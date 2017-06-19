Mississippi Department of Corrections officers found fewer, but much of the same kind of contraband items during an unannounced shakedown at Winston-Choctaw County Correctional Facility in Louisville Thursday morning.
The department’s 14th shakedown in 15 weeks turned up nine cellphones, seven phone chargers, three cellphone batteries, 11 ear buds, one shank, four packs of tobacco, three packs of spice, one bag of crystal meth, three bags of chewing tobacco, several pairs of free world shoes and a large amount of canteen.
“Getting rid of all contraband in a prison system with nearly 19,000 inmates may seem impossible,” Commissioner Pelicia E. Hall said. “However, stemming the flow definitely is possible. I think we have been decreasing the amount, and will continue to do so with these shakedowns.”
Winston is the eighth of 15 regional facilities to be searched and occurred a week after MDOC made one of its largest contraband seizures during a shakedown at Bolivar County Regional in Cleveland.
The facility currently has 220 inmates; its maximum population is 280 inmates. All facilities will be searched in the contraband crackdown, dubbed Operation Zero Tolerance.
Other shakedowns, starting in March, have occurred at Washington County Regional Correctional Facility, Stone County Regional Correctional Facility, George County Correctional Facility, South Mississippi Correctional Institution, Hinds County Restitution Center, Carroll-Montgomery County Regional Correctional Facility, Wilkinson County Correctional Facility, East Mississippi Correctional Facility, Marshall County Correctional Facility, Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility, and Holmes-Humphreys County Regional Correctional Facility.
6 thoughts on “MDOC surprises Winston-Choctaw County Regional in shakedown”
THE MINSTER says:
Recon how all those items got into a jail in the first place?? Visitors coming to see them?? They should have all there vistor privileges taken away if they wanted to see there family members they shouldn’t have done the crime!!! Prison are jail should be a lot harsher than what it is!!!
mark says:
I’m sure you have and had family members in jail to and maybe you been in there since you know how it got in there🐅🐃🐂🐒
Bill says:
We back the badge
Bulldog Fan says:
I can tell you how a lot of contraband gets to the prisoners . Prison employees .
My brother , RIP, served time in Parchman Penitentiary a few years back and he told me that if you had the cash, you could get just about anything you wanted. You just had to know the right people that could and would get it for you . That being said, perhaps they are body searching the wrong people! Ya think ?
Tee says:
It’s just like on the streets, they can cut down on drug but eliminate!!!
the job is tough. The future of young people is sad.
THE MINSTER says:
Well if they stop visitors and they still find contraband they would know where it comes from!!! But no Mark I have never been to jail are am I going not even to see anyone I knew!!