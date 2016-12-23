MDOT looking out for motorists during Holidays

In preparation for the increase of travelers, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is putting additional effort into monitoring the state’s highways to make sure everyone is able to enjoy the season safely with their family and friends.

Using traffic cameras, congestion analysis technology, radar and temperature sensors, along with local agency communication, MDOT’s Traffic Management Center (TMC) observes the most traveled highways in the state to ensure the safety and mobility of the traveling public. MDOT’s TMC is the information hub or nerve center of Mississippi’s highway management system. Information is collected, verified and disseminated to necessary stakeholders like the media, other state and local agencies, and the traveling public. The center is staffed 24/7, 365 days a year.

Travelers can access the most up-to-date traffic information by visiting MDOTtraffic.com from a computer. The free MDOT Traffic mobile app is a companion to MDOTtraffic.com, and provides travelers with information directly on their smartphone. Mississippi 511 is a third option travelers can use to get 24/7, route-specific information.

At the click of a button, important traveler information about Mississippi’s highways is sent to approximately 200,000 people across the state. The TMC releases traveler through:

Traffic alerts sent via email or text to people who sign up on MDOTTraffic.com.

The MDOT smartphone app, available in the App Store and Google Play Store.

Travel information and alerts on Mississippi 511.

Dynamic Message Signs.

Highway Advisory Radios.

Social media properties, such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

This holiday season, MDOT is also teaming up with Santa Claus to promote safe travels. MDOT’s TMC will be tracking Santa as he makes his way across the state on Christmas Eve. To join MDOT in following Santa’s progress, like and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and by following the hashtag #SantaInTheSip.

The operations of the TMC are vital to the safety of the motorists in Mississippi and are heavily involved in emergency response. This year the TMC has sent out:

11,605 total traffic alerts, including updates.

3,165 crash alerts.

1,055 weather alerts.

2,200 maintenance and construction alerts.

Using these avenues of communication, MDOT is able to notify the public of concerns that may affect their route to be with friends and family, holiday shopping and everyday commute to work or school. MDOT’s three free travel resources provide an opportunity for Mississippians to be prepared this holiday season.

Started in 2008, the TMC functions as the key technical and institutional hub to bring together agencies and service providers to focus on the common goal is to optimize the performance of the entire transportation system. Technology for traffic management has become a part of MDOT’s major projects that have been developed to improve efficiency and ensure the safety of the traveling public. With 507 traffic cameras and 26 Dynamic Message Signs, the TMC can inform motorists of real-time traffic conditions. During the holidays, the TMC places emphasis on the most traveled routes and areas that may experience the greatest amount of congestion.

MDOT wants to ensure that every Mississippian can enjoy their holiday season by making it to their destination safely. For more information about MDOT’s Traffic Management Center and MDOT’s travel resources, visit MDOTTraffic.com, download the free smartphone app or call Mississippi 511.