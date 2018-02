The Kosciusko High School Baseball team will be hosting its annual Meet the Whippets event tonight.

Meet the Whippets schedule of events:

5:00 pm – JV Whippets Scrimmage

6:30 pm – Team Recognition

7:00 pm – Varsity Whippets Scrimmage

The teams will begin regular season play Friday, Feb. 23 against Yazoo City.

