The 2018 Aisle of Honor program is set for Monday, May 28.

The Memorial Day tradition is presented by United Veterans of Attala County.

This year’s event will feature the veteran’s march, the singing of the National Anthem, and Memorial Day address to be given by 1st Lt. Ryan Lindsay of the United States Air Force.

The program will begin at 11:00 am at Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko.

If it rains, the event will be moved to the Attala County Coliseum.