MHP has eyes on safe New Year’s weekend

The next holiday travel enforcement period begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, and ends at midnight New Year’s Day.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says it hopes the long weekend holiday period is a safe one.

Troop H spokesman, SGT Andy West, says the long Christmas weekend in Mississippi was a good one from a law enforcement perspective. Troop H covers Lauderdale County, Clarke County, Jasper County, Smith County, Newton County, Scott County, Leake County, Neshoba County and Kemper County.

“With manpower issues, things of that nature, can be a contributing factor to the enforcement numbers that you see,” said West. “Any time we have a holiday period such as Christmas we don’t have any fatalities, we’re happy about that.”

No deaths were reported during this travel period. The highway patrol says officers investigated 157 crashes that injured 40 people and made 61 DUI arrests.