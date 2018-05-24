MHP Memorial Day enforcement to begin Friday

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will kick off its Memorial Day weekend enforcement period started at 6:00 pm Friday evening.

Troopers will be setting up checkpoints to look for drunk and impaired drivers.

They will also be issuing tickets for distracted driving and seat belt violations.

This safety initiative is designed to ensure safe travel for motorists while also reminding them of their responsibilities during the busy holiday weekend.

Troop D, which covers Attala and other counties in the Breezy News coverage area, made 20 DUI arrests and wrote 223 seat belt tickets over Memorial Day weekend in 2017.