MHP releases Christmas weekend traffic report

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says nobody died in traffic accidents on roads they monitored during the long Christmas weekend.

The holiday enforcement period on state and federal highways began Friday evening and ended late Monday.

The patrol says in a news release Tuesday that officers investigated 157 crashes that injured 40 people.

There were 61 DUI arrests.

According to Sgt. Ronald Shive, troopers in Troop D issued a total of 439 violations. These included 31 seatbelt tickets, 5 DUI arrests, two drug arrests, and one felony arrest.

Three people were also injured in 13 wrecks across Troop D.