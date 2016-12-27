MHP releases holiday weekend traffic report

The Mississippi Highway Patrol has released traffic numbers for its Christmas holiday enforcement period.

Statewide, troopers issued a total of 4,661 citations over the long holiday weekend, 73 of which were DUI tickets.

There were 141 accidents reported with three fatalities and 59 injuries.

The fatalities were in DeSoto County on US-78 and in Lee County on Hwy 371.

Cpl. Tony Dunn reports that Troop D, which includes the majority of the Breezy News coverage area, wrote 494 citations and worked 15 accidents that injured four people.