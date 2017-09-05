MHP releases Labor Day weekend traffic report

Three people were killed on federal and state highways in Mississippi during the Labor Day weekend.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol also says 42 people were injured between Friday evening and Monday night.

The patrol says in a news release Tuesday that a 64-year-old pedestrian, Ronnie Russell of Corinth, was killed when he was struck by a vehicle Friday night on Mississippi Highway 370 in Tippah County.

Two drivers were killed early Saturday on U.S. Highway 11 in Lamar County. The patrol says 28-year-old Robert Roblin of Purvis and 32-year-old Dannica Isaac of Picayune both died at the scene of the head-on crash. It remains under investigation.

According to SGT Ronnie Shive, Troop D, which covers a majority of the Breezy News coverage area, issued 316 citations and investigated 13 traffic crashes.

The patrol says there was a “significant decrease” in the number of crashes this Labor Day weekend compared to last year. (AP)