MHP releases New Year’s weekend traffic report

The Mississippi Highway Patrol has released traffic numbers for its New Year’s holiday enforcement period.

Statewide, troopers issued a total of 1, 276 citations over the long holiday weekend, 44 of which were DUI tickets.

There were 94 accidents reported with four fatalities and 24 injuries.

The fatalities were in Jasper County on Interstate 59 and in Jefferson Davis County on US-Hwy 84.

According to Cpl. Tony Dunn, Troop D, which includes the majority of the Breezy News coverage area, wrote 240 citations and worked five accidents that injured two people.