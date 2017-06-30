MHP to up enforcement of new seat belt law over holiday weekend

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will begin its Fourth of July holiday enforcement period Friday, June 30.
Troopers will set up safety and DUI checkpoints as well as enforcement of the the new seat belt law that goes into effect Saturday.
The new law will require back-seat passengers to buckle up in vehicles. Republican Gov. Phil Bryant signed Senate Bill 2724 on April 5.
Mississippi already has a law requiring seat belts for front-seat adult passengers and for children anywhere in a vehicle.
Under the new law, a driver could be fined $25 for every unbelted passenger, although violations would not be listed on a person’s driving record. Buses will be exempt from the new seat belt law, as will farm, mail and utility vehicles.
The Governors Highway Safety Association says 28 states already require back-seat passengers to buckle up.
The weekend holiday enforcement period will run through Tuesday, July 4 at midnight.