In front of a packed house, Boswell Media’s Darren Milner put on a show at the last home game of the Kosciusko Whippet fast pitch softball team. Milner played the National Anthem on electric guitar. The Kosciusko Whippet softball team defeated West Lauderdale to win the Region 4-4A championship. The win gives the Whippets a bye in the first round of the playoffs. The next game will be Tuesday, April 26.