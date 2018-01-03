This week on Minute with the Mayor….
Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft stopped by the Breezy 101 studio Wednesday morning for Minute with the Mayor.
This week the mayor discusses a donation from the fire department and Mississippi Municipal Government Week.
Minute with the Mayor airs on Breezy 101 during “Good Morning Kosciusko” the day following each meeting of the Kosciusko Board of Aldermen.
3 thoughts on “Minute with the Mayor: January 3 (audio)”
jr says:
What about industrial jobs here mayor we need jobs here no more eating places no more gas stations no more check cashing places no more liquor stores we need industrial here we have have nice town here we just need new leader in the city and county
Kathy Williamson says:
Never going to happen. Look at the Huddle House debaukle.
Kathy Williamson says:
Why don’t the powers that be install a roundabout at the hwy 12 and veterans /35 s. Intersection? Sick of long waits and stupid impolite drivers. And how about a signal in front of high school?