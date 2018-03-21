Minute with the Mayor: March 21 (audio)

This week on Minute with the Mayor….

Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft stopped by the Breezy 101 studio Wednesday morning for Minute with the Mayor.

This week the mayor discusses the hiring of new city workers and an ordinance aimed at combating litter.

Minute with the Mayor airs on Breezy 101 during “Good Morning Kosciusko” the day following each meeting of the Kosciusko Board of Aldermen.

Audio: