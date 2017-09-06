This week on Minute with the Mayor….
Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft stopped by the Breezy 101 studio Wednesday morning for Minute with the Mayor.
This week the mayor discuses bids for construction at the Native American Museum, the Hurricane Harvey relief effort, and the Living History event from Kosciusko Tourism.
Minute with the Mayor airs on Breezy 101 during “Good Morning Kosciusko” the day following each meeting of the Kosciusko Board of Aldermen.
One thought on “Minute with the Mayor: September 8 (audio)”
wayne says:
we need jobs here mayor it has been years since the mayor and supervisors have brought any industrial jobs here