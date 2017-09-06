Minute with the Mayor: September 8 (audio)

This week on Minute with the Mayor….

Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft stopped by the Breezy 101 studio Wednesday morning for Minute with the Mayor.

This week the mayor discuses bids for construction at the Native American Museum, the Hurricane Harvey relief effort, and the Living History event from Kosciusko Tourism.

Minute with the Mayor airs on Breezy 101 during “Good Morning Kosciusko” the day following each meeting of the Kosciusko Board of Aldermen.