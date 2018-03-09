Miss Natchez Trace Festival Pageant set for April 6

Festival season is quickly approaching, and that means it’s almost time to crown another Miss Natchez Trace Festival.

This year’s event is set for Friday, April 6 at 7:00 pm at the Mary Ricks Thornton Cultural Center.

The pageant is open to girls in Attala County in grades 0-12.

Age groups are 0 -12 months, 13 – 24 months, 3 – 4, 5 – 6, 7 – 9, 10- 11, 6th – 9th grades, and Miss Natchez Trace Festival will be 10th – 12th grades.

The entry fee for contestants is $25. Photogenic will be $5 extra for 0 – 9th grades. Tickets for the public are $6.

Pageant entry forms can be found here.

The deadline to register for the pageant is Monday, April 2.

For more information, contact the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-2891.