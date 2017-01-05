Home » Local » Mississippi and other southern states bracing for potential of snow, sleet, ice

Posted on by Breck Riley

Forecasters say a winter storm system could blanket much of the South with a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow from Texas all the way east to the Carolinas.

Even parts of the deep South — including Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama — are bracing for the possibility of snow by Friday.

Freezing rain and ice is also possible in areas such as Atlanta, where frozen freeways have shut down traffic in past storms.

According to the latest forecasts, central MS can expect a chance of snow on Friday, beginning in the afternoon.

Forecasters said early Wednesday that it’s too soon to predict snowfall amounts. (AP)

 

