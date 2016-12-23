Mississippi Chiefs of Police offer holiday safety tips (audio)

The holidays are a fun time spent with family and friends, but it’s important to remember to stay safe throughout the Christmas and New Year’s season.

Earlier this month, Kosciusko Chief of Police Herbert Dew attended a conference with other chiefs from around the state.

After business was completed, a number of chiefs put together a public service announcement with tips for staying safe during the holidays.

The PSA focuses on holiday shopping tips, what to do when leavning home for the holidays, and the Click-or-Ticket and Drive Sober or Get Pulled over campaigns.

Find out more on the Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police here.

The Kosciusko Police Department can be reached at 662-289-3131.

Chief Dew and the Kosciusko Police Department wish you a safe and Merry Christmas.