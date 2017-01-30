Mississippi Choctaws approve plan for casino near Carthage

Mississippi’s only Indian casino operator plans to expand to a third site.

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians says it will open a casino on the reservation’s Red Water community, on the northern edge of Carthage in Leake County.

The band operates two interlinked casinos just west of Philadelphia, as well as one at the Bok Homa community near Sandersville in Jones County.

The Tribal Council voted 9-7 for the plan Friday, a news release states.

“This project is a win for our Tribe,” said Tribal Chief Phyliss J. Anderson. “The Red Water Casino will bring new jobs and more revenue to our growing population. We must invest in our future; opportunities do not stand still and wait. I am very thankful to the members of our Council that support this project and believe in moving our Tribe forward.”

The tribe says the new casino will open within a year in a 35,000-square-foot building featuring 500 slot machines, 10 table games, and restaurants. (AP)