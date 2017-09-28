Mississippi deer archery season opens Saturday for Attala and surrounding counties

Hunters will head back to the woods this week as the first deer hunting season of the year opens.

Archery season for deer will open September 30 in the Delta, Northeast, East Central, and Southwest Zones and October 14 in the Southeast Zone.

Most of the Breezy News coverage area is located in the East Central Zone.

Longbows, recurves, compound bows, and crossbows are all considered legal archery equipment and can be used during all hunting seasons for deer. There is no minimum or maximum draw weight, no minimum arrow length, and fixed or mechanical broadheads may be used.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) urges all hunters to wear and know how to properly use a full-body harness while hunting from an elevated position.

Take time before your hunt to be sure you have all the proper safety equipment, and remember that the most important part of the hunt is making it home.

For more information regarding wildlife or hunting in Mississippi, visit www.mdwfp.com or call at (601) 432-2199.