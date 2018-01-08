Mississippi governor’s State of the State set for Tuesday

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant is preparing to discuss his legislative priorities for 2018.

The Republican delivers his State of the State speech at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Capitol. It be carried live by Mississippi Public Broadcasting on radio and TV and online.

During his 2017 speech, Bryant said legislators should consider creating a state lottery. They didn’t do it then, but the issue could be debated this year as lawmakers seek a new source of state revenue. Mississippi is one of six states without a lottery.

Bryant’s second term ends in January 2020.

He said last year that his main long-term goal is to improve Mississippi’s struggling foster care program. He also called on lawmakers to be frugal with the state budget and to rebuild the rainy day fund. (AP)