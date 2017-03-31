Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn says he will appoint a committee to study the pros and cons of creating a state lottery.
The Republican from Clinton is a leader in his Baptist church and has long opposed the game of chance.
But on Thursday, Gunn told reporters that he wants to see numbers evaluating how a lottery could affect the Mississippi economy and tax collections.
His comments came a day after the 2017 legislative session ended.
Proposals to create a lottery failed in the House this year.
Republican Gov. Phil Bryant asked lawmakers to consider a lottery as a way to generate revenue. He said Mississippi is losing money because residents are driving to other states to buy lottery tickets. (AP)
One thought on “Mississippi House speaker to create lottery study group”
B. B. says:
Someone here needs to send them to another state to see how it has been working for them. Texas uses it to put money back into education.