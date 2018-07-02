Mississippi radio personality Paul Ott Carruth dies at 83 (audio)

One of Mississippi’s favorite sons, Paul Ott Carruth, died Sunday night at the age of 83.

Carruth was best known for his radio and television show Listen to the Eagle.

“Earlier today, our good friend, brother in Christ and founder and host of Listen to the Eagle program, Paul Ott Carruth passed away at his home” reads a post on the Listen to the Eagle Facebook page. “For many years on both radio and television Paul shared his faith and love for his Lord and Savior.”

Listen to the Eagle programming was carried on tv and radio stations all across the state, including, at one time, those owned by Boswell Media.

“Having worked with Paul Ott for many years on Listen to the Eagle and several other projects, I’m saddened to hear of the passing of a Mississippi legend, ” said Boswell Media President Johnny Boswell. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.

Ott was known as an avid conservationist and outdoorsman, but also as a singer.

Many will remember his 1974 single “Ole Blue,” as well as “Plant a Tree,” which was written for the U.S. Forestry Service.

Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church of Summitt on Tuesday, July 3 beginning at 11:00 am.

Audio: “Ole Blue” by Paul Ott