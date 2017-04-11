Mississippi Songwriter of the Year 2017 Competition coming in June

Boswell Media is proud to announce The Mississippi Songwriter of the Year 2017 Competition.

The competition is coming to Philadelphia this June!

If you have a song you’ve always wanted to hear on the radio, this is your chance.

The winner of the competition will travel to Mussel Shoals Alabama to have an original song professionally recorded at one of the top recording studios in the industry.

Keep listening to Breezy 101 for details on how you can enter the year’s most exciting competition for songwriters.

The Mississippi Songwriter of the Year 2017 is sponsored by Prairie Farms and Boswell Media.