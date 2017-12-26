Mississippi unemployment rate falls to historic low

Mississippi’s unemployment rate fell in November 2017 to 4.8%, which is the lowest level of unemployment ever recorded in Mississippi.

The November rate is one-tenth of a percentage point lower than a month earlier in October and eight-tenths of a percentage point lower than a year ago in November 2016, when the rate was 5.6%.

The number of non-farm jobs in Mississippi rose by 3,400 in November to 1,159,000, which are the most jobs in Mississippi since February 2008.

Over the year since November 2016, the number of jobs in our state increased by 12,200. These numbers are based on a survey of employers. That employer survey is recognized as the most reliable indicator of job growth.

The Labor Force, which is made up of everyone who has a job or is looking for a job, increased in November by 300 to 1,272,600. Over the year since November 2016, the Labor Force fell by 10,500.

The number of people working in Mississippi rose in November by 2,100 to 1,211,800. For the year since November 2016, employment in our state increased by 500.

The number of unemployed Mississippians fell by 1,800 in November to 60,800, which is the lowest number of Mississippians without jobs since September 1979.

Over the year since November 2016, the number of unemployed Mississippians decreased by 11,000.