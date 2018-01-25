Mississippi’s First Lady visits Kosciusko Lower Elementary (video)

Deborah Bryant, wife of Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant, visited Kosciusko Lower Elementary Thursday morning.

The first lady of Mississippi came to the school to read to students in the Pre-K Village for her “Read Across Mississippi” campaign.

Before heading to the classroom to read, Bryant made a point to speak to every student and staff member at the school.

In the classroom, Bryant spoke to the students on the importance of reading and showed slides of the Governor’s Mansion.

Since Bryant started “Read Across Mississippi” in 2014, the number of third graders that can read on a third grade level has jumped from 55 to 90 percent.

Bryant hopes to read to students at a school in each of Mississippi’s 82 counties.