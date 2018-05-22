Moonshine bust in Leake county

Leake County Sheriff’s Department aided in the arrest of a Leake County man accused for making “moonshine.”

A joint search warrant conducted at 691 Hwy 25 South Tuesday morning by Alcoholic Beverage Control and the Leake County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of 58-year old John Wilkinson of Leake County.

Alcoholic Beverage Control Agent in Charge Jason Counts stated, that in addition to finding a moonshine still, law officers found corn mash fermenting in a vat with insects and roaches floating in the 55-gallon barrels. The bedroom of the home in which the materials for making the moonshine were found was covered in human urine and animal feces.

ABC Agent Counts stated agents seized 30 gallons of moonshine, five (5) fifty-five gallon drums of corn mash in Counts home and three (3) fifty-five gallon cookers and one (1) fifty-five gallon condenser barrel in a barn behind the property.

Wilkinson is charged with possession of a moonshine distillery. Wilkinson was transported to the Leake County Correctional Facility.