More arrests made in recent string of burglaries

Posted on by Breck Riley

More arrests have been made in connection with the recent string of break-ins throughout Attala County.

Sheriff Tim Nail 37-year-old Billy Picard and 32-year-old Renee Newsome were arrested Saturday, April 8.

They were both charged with burglary.

Other recent arrests:

On April 11, 2017, James Greer, a 52-year-old black male, was arrested for public intoxication.

On April 8, 2017, Terrance Evans, a 36-year-old black male, was arrested for grand larceny of a vehicle.

On April 8, 2017, Chris Hill, a 54-year-old white male, was arrested for domestic violence and simple assault.

On April 8, 2017, Michael Gehringer, a 26-year-old white male, was arrested for telephone harassment and tresspassing.

