More charges filed in McCool shooting

More charges have been filed against a man authorities say shot two people in McCool last week.

Sheriff Tim Nail said that Lesley Steed of Choctaw County has been charged with another count of aggravated assault.

Steed is accused of shooting a husband and wife the night of Dec. 14.

Both were treated for gunshot wounds. The man was airlifted to University hospital in Jackson.

He is reported to be in critical, but stable condition.

Steed remains in the Leake County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

