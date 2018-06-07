Mother and daughter found dead in central Mississippi home

Mississippi authorities are investigating the deaths of a mother and daughter whose bodies were found in their home.

Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland tells news outlets that the bodies of 45-year-old Falonda Jobe-Simpson and 21-year-old Davonda Washington were found Tuesday night in their house in Camden.

Camden is located in Madison County, about 18 miles southwest of Thomastown.

A relative, Joiniter Jobe, tells WAPT-TV that he saw the bodies and it appeared they had been burned. Jobe is Washington’s uncle, and he said she was a Delta State University student who was home for the summer.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the case. (AP)