Update: Mother of Jasmine Irwin Charged With Capital Murder

Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail has informed Breezy News that 27-year-old Tami N. McKee (AKA Tami Mann) has been charged with Capital Murder in the Sept. 6 death of Jasmine Irwin.
Nail did not release any other details, but did confirm that a Tuesday autopsy revealed the child died of blunt force trauma.
Irwin was taken to Baptist Medical Center-Attala in the early morning hours of Friday, Sept. 4 where McKee told family members and doctors that the child was injured after falling at the family’s home.
Nail said his office received a call from the Department of Human Services around 2:30 am Friday, Sept. 4 stating that Irwin had been airlifted to a Jackson hospital and that medical personnel were questioning McKee’s story.
Mann and Irwin’s father, Jasper Irwin, were both taken in for questioning following the autopsy report, but at this time, the only charges are against Mann.
Nail did say that Jasper Irwin is still in custody, but would not comment on whether or not he will be charged.
9-9-2015: The parents of 20 month old Jasmine Irwin, who died Sunday afternoon after being removed from life support, are in custody.
The Attala County Sheriff’s office says that Tami Mann and Jasper Irwin were taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after autopsy reports revealed that the toddler died as a result of blunt force trauma.
No charges have been field against the child’s parents at this time, but Sheriff Tim Nail says that case is still under investigation.
9-8-2015: More information has come to light in the Sept. 6 death of one and half year old Jasmine Irwin.
Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail confirmed to WLBT-TV that the child had a fractured skull, bruises and burns to her feet.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.
Nail’s office and the Department of Human Services are still investigation the case, but no charges have been filed at this time.
9-6-2015: Relatives of one and half year old Jasmine Irwin say the toddler has died.
Irwin had been put on life support following a brain injury, but family members say that she was removed from life support earlier today.
Authorities are investigating the case, but no charges have been filed at this time.
12:39 pm: An Attala County toddler was transported to University of Mississippi Medical Center on Friday and is currently on life support.
MS News Now reports that one and half year old Jasmine Irwin was airlifted to the Jackson hospital after the child’s mother reported that she was injured following a fall, a story that doctors and authorities are questioning.
Sheriff Tim Nail says that his office and the Department of Human Services are conducting a child abuse investigation in the case.
Relatives say that the child’s brain is swelling and that she currently has no brain activity.
31 thoughts on “Update: Mother of Jasmine Irwin Charged With Capital Murder”
Meme says:
Sad situation. Prayers for the sweet this sweet babies family,. If her parents did this I hope they never see life from outside jail walls again! She had her whole life ahead of her.
Wanda Pollard says:
I need to say this. The judge in our case was very fair and considered and weighed all the evidence presented to him. The way the state law is written, he had no choice but to make the decision he made. My concern is that local and county officials are placed in this situation because the state level of government will take no action to rectify the situation. There are hundreds of children being neglected, abused and forgotten. Our state senators, representatives, the State DHS, attorney general, and the governor need to pay more attention. Everyone has been up in arms about the confederate flag but no one cares when it comes to child abuse.
Mammy says:
So true! Well stated!
amanda harvey says:
You never know what a person may be going through. There is no fault yet, a mothers love is unconditional. I’m totally against child abuse, it can happen in any situation,there are other mothers who have lost children, because of the foster parents.
Meme says:
Apparently this mother’s isn’t!
Concerned says:
JUSTICE FOR JASMINE, let’s not let her death be in vain!!! Update the laws to protect the children.
Benita Fuller says:
This is so heartbreaking!!!I pray that whoever did this to this precious life be punished to the max!!!!If you don’t want kids,don’t have them or let someone take them.
Teka Greer says:
Ikr I just said the same thing it’s so sad
Dj Wing-Man™ says:
1st & foremost, R.I.H. BABY Jasmine!!! Accidents do happen & I hope & pray that is what happened. May God bless & strengthen this child’s family. Time is winding up!!!!
a says:
I don’t understand why this mother,if you want to call her that, is not in jail! I get they have to investigate but I believe there is enough evidence to hold her. I mean you don’t get burned feet from a fall! I don’t understand how DHS could have given this little baby back to that sorry excuse for a human being!
Russell Davis says:
We as the family of jasmine Irwin it’s tearing us apart were trying to find out how you can do that thanks for the prayers
amanda harvey says:
You never know what a person may be going through. There is no fault yet, a mothers love is unconditional. I’m totally against child abuse, it can happen in any situation,there are other mothers who have lost children, because of the foster parents.Pray about the situation,family,and the child’s parents.
Michelle says:
Yes she did it she needs to suffer like that a b burned an whatever else was done to this poor innocent baby.. Drugs drugs and more drugs played a roll in this but Y did dhs give them back this could been advoided I pray it’s gulity on their hearts! So if she done this child like this then what did the other 3 have to go thru!! Please keep her Attala County and serve Justice for Jasmine. Bc Yall already know this girls background she has already been in prison one time! JusticeforJasmine
Itty Bitty says:
Jasper Irwin….. isn’t that the guy that beat an old man half to death while robbing him in the late 90’s? Pretty sure he spent most of his teen life in juvenile detention for that.
April says:
He was 15, and he was the youngest in that crowd, people make mistakes. He loved his children.
April says:
Domestic charges against Tami. Hmm. Does not mean he was violent towards his children. NOT TO MENTION the man “they” robbed was NOT harmed.
wondering says:
Unfortunately we live in an age of alcohol and drug abuse. DHS is his hindered by our state laws in their decision making. We need more updated laws that protect our defenseless children and vulnerable adults. Those who engage in drug use or alcohol abuse only care about the next fix or the next drink. A mother ‘s love is unconditional but a mother,and father, should want what is best for their child. They can look around at other children who have a stable home lifestyle and make the decision not to be selfish and give the children an opportunity to find peace and stability. That is the greater love. I am aware of an instance where the parents have been given the chance time and again. The children are now in a good situation where they are loved and cared for and don’t have to be afraid of law enforcement showing up at the door or watching mamma and /or daddy get high. They can participate in activities , have friends, in other words, a normal life. Although they have this, I am sure they would like to have a home with mamma and daddy. So many lost lives.
cj says:
Who are you to judge do u even know jasper or how much he loved his children
a says:
I judge anyone who kills a child and anyone who sits back and watches it happen
April says:
He worked everyday and if you think for one second he had any idea she was capable of doing this and would have still left them there, you’re insane!
me says:
White trash, both of them.
prayforjustice says:
God has to be in our hearts and minds pray for all the people who are trying to get to the truth our police and dhs and doctors nurses family judges we need to think on how this affects them they have to deal with this when they go home each day they are and extroidinary bunch of people let them do their job as heartbreaking as it is they are all in this for the same reasons to prevent and protect but they have a heart too lets pray for them and that will do them more good than anything else right now they are going to do their job but it has to done according to the law please just pray for everyone God will give them the strength to do their job.
cj says:
I just want to say that the reason these kids were given back is because jasper irwin fought tooth n nail to get them back and he may have done some bad things as a child but that is why he done everything he could to make his kids life better than his childhood if tammy would have just let him have his kids when she completely went crazy on the meth 1 year ago he could have moved on and his kids would have been better off but she had to drag the kids n him bith though the ringer. I know jasper and no way is he capable of hurting much less killing one of his own children . He done 12years for his crime he commited at 14 years of age and when released vowed to never do anything to hurt another human being to gain the upper hand in life and as for tammi if not for the beautiful kids she gave him i wish he would not have ever met her
Meme says:
Ha ha! That is funny. People know what he is and how mean he can get. He’s such a great guy huh, that’s why he has domestic violence charges against him. You forgot to mention his drug use too.
MS is 1800 Except Worse says:
…..disgusted.
Nancy says:
I want to God bless the ACSO good job!!. I know that it’s very hard for you. Where are the grandparents. I hope that woman ever gets near the other three.
Concerned says:
The system failed this child!!! Why in the world do they continue to give these children back to parents who obviously do not deserve to be parents! Just because you have a baby doesn’t make you a parent! Professionals are supposed to be trained for seeing the real story! Instead of taking the state flag why don’t the politicians focus on a stronger justice system for child abuse!!!
Concerned says:
Amen!! We so badly need updated laws for our children, too much emphasis placed on flags, gay rights, etc and not on the vulnerable children. Justice for Jasmine, update the laws, spend time on our future.
ruAu says:
william bassett says:
The one year anniversary of this tragic death is fast approaching. Are there any updates to report?
MS is 1800 Except Worse says:
Mississippi does not give a single, not even biblical concern for women; men are everything. I have seen the scarand and demise expressed upon Tami, and nothing can convince me the father is not the murderer; I have experienced the system first hand, so loyalty falls further than par opposed to enlightenment.
If Mississippi is so trust worthy, why were the children returned in the first place if such presumptions against the mother are suggested?
Irrelevant to real world context.