Update: Mother of Jasmine Irwin Charged With Capital Murder

Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail has informed Breezy News that 27-year-old Tami N. McKee (AKA Tami Mann) has been charged with Capital Murder in the Sept. 6 death of Jasmine Irwin.

Nail did not release any other details, but did confirm that a Tuesday autopsy revealed the child died of blunt force trauma.

Irwin was taken to Baptist Medical Center-Attala in the early morning hours of Friday, Sept. 4 where McKee told family members and doctors that the child was injured after falling at the family’s home.

Nail said his office received a call from the Department of Human Services around 2:30 am Friday, Sept. 4 stating that Irwin had been airlifted to a Jackson hospital and that medical personnel were questioning McKee’s story.

Mann and Irwin’s father, Jasper Irwin, were both taken in for questioning following the autopsy report, but at this time, the only charges are against Mann.

Nail did say that Jasper Irwin is still in custody, but would not comment on whether or not he will be charged.

9-9-2015: The parents of 20 month old Jasmine Irwin, who died Sunday afternoon after being removed from life support, are in custody.

The Attala County Sheriff’s office says that Tami Mann and Jasper Irwin were taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after autopsy reports revealed that the toddler died as a result of blunt force trauma.

No charges have been field against the child’s parents at this time, but Sheriff Tim Nail says that case is still under investigation.

9-8-2015: More information has come to light in the Sept. 6 death of one and half year old Jasmine Irwin.

Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail confirmed to WLBT-TV that the child had a fractured skull, bruises and burns to her feet.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Nail’s office and the Department of Human Services are still investigation the case, but no charges have been filed at this time.

9-6-2015: Relatives of one and half year old Jasmine Irwin say the toddler has died.

Irwin had been put on life support following a brain injury, but family members say that she was removed from life support earlier today.

Authorities are investigating the case, but no charges have been filed at this time.

12:39 pm: An Attala County toddler was transported to University of Mississippi Medical Center on Friday and is currently on life support.

MS News Now reports that one and half year old Jasmine Irwin was airlifted to the Jackson hospital after the child’s mother reported that she was injured following a fall, a story that doctors and authorities are questioning.

Sheriff Tim Nail says that his office and the Department of Human Services are conducting a child abuse investigation in the case.

Relatives say that the child’s brain is swelling and that she currently has no brain activity.