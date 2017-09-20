Home » Local » MS Attorney General warns residents to beware of scams tied to credit info breach

Posted on by Breck Riley

Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood is warning about scams tied to the Equifax security breach.

Equifax is an Atlanta-based credit data company. It recently announced that hackers had gained access to consumers’ Social Security numbers, birthdates and other information.

Hood said Tuesday that scammers are creating websites that are similar to the legitimate site where people can see if their personal information might have been compromised.

Hood says the legitimate site is www.equifaxsecurity2017.com. (AP)

 

