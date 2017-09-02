MS National Guard sends troops to Texas

The Mississippi National Guard says it has approximately 30 personnel serving in support of Hurricane Harvey response operations in Texas.

Soldiers and Airmen are serving in the Houston, Austin, and San Antonio operations areas.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the people of Texas,” said Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, the adjutant general of Mississippi. “The Mississippi National Guard will support response efforts as long as we are needed.”

Airmen assigned to Meridian’s 186th Air Refueling Wing are assisting with relief planning and coordination efforts.

Soldiers from Tupelo’s Company D, 2d Battalion, 151st Aviation Regiment are providing search and rescue support using two LUH 72A Lakota helicopters.

Personnel from Flowood’s 172d Airlift Wing are providing communications support and transported Kentucky National Guardsmen to Texas overnight via a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft for response support.