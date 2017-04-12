MS Public Service Commissioner speaks at Attala County Courthouse (audio)

Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley spoke held a town hall meeting Tuesday night at the Attala County Courthouse.

During the one hour meeting, Presley spoke on his work to bring high speed internet to rural communities.

“The market is not working because you’ve got people who don’t have internet service today that need it,” said Presley. “…we’ve got to incentivize it just like Franklin Roosevelt did with electricity in the early 1900s. We are going to say this is a public priority. We’ve got to do it to move forward as a society.”

He also discussed the Public Service Commission’s effort to keep jobs in the state.

“We are going to be doing everything we can to shine the spotlight on the work that’s available,” Presley said. “…to make sure Mississippi contractors and Mississippi companies have a fair shot at doing this work.”

Presley went on to discuss upcoming plans to implement those initiatives.

He then opened the floor for questions from the audience.

You can hear an excerpt from the meeting in the audio link below.