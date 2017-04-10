Reminder: MS Public Service Commissioner coming to Kosciusko Tuesday

Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley is coming to Attala County to speak to the citizens of Kosciusko.

In a Tuesday news releases, the MS Public Service Commission announced Presley will speak at the Attala County Courthouse Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 6:00 p.m.

The purpose of this meeting is to discuss public utility service, broadband, cellular phone service and other issues. Commissioner Presley will also take questions and concerns from the local community during the meeting.

“Folks in rural Mississippi deserve the same choice of energy as people living in downtown Jackson. I also look forward to answering any questions or concerns the community might have,” Commissioner Presley said.

This meeting is free and open to the public.