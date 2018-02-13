MSU Extension Office announces private applicator training

The MS State University Extension office in Attala County will host two Private Applicator training sessions on February 21, 2018, at 9:00

a.m. and February 22, 2018, at 2:00 p.m.

The training will be held at the MS State Extension Office located at 715 Fairground Rd.

The cost of the training is $20.00 and the registration fee is payable by check prior to the beginning of the class.

Participants must be at least 18 years of age to receive certification.

Contact the MS State University Extension Office at 662-289-1321 or e-mail taylor.casey@msstate.edu for registration and additional information. Space is limited.

Programs of MS State University Extension Service are open to all people, without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, sexual orientation, or group affiliation.

The MS State University Extension will provide reasonable accommodations to persons with disabilities or special needs.

Please contact the office (662-289-1321, taylor.casey@msstate.edu) prior to event to request reasonable accommodation.