MSU Extension office offering sewing class

The Attala County Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers will conduct a sewing class at the Attala County Extension Office.

The class will begin on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, and continue for the next thirteen Saturdays.

Each class will begin at 8:00 a.m. and last until noon.

Participants should bring their own sewing machine, materials, and any other items for the project they choose.

For additional information please contact the Extension Office at 289-1321, or contact an MHV member.

The Extension Office is located at 715 Fairground Rd.