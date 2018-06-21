MSU Extension Office to offer alternative sources of forest income course

MS State Extension in Attala County will host a short course on the topic of Alternative Sources of Forest Income on Thursday, July 12, 2018, from 8:30 a.m. until 1:45 p.m.

The short course will inform landowners of alternative sources of income from their forest land production.

Natural resources specialists will cover topics such as biomass production, firewood, specialty woods, and crafts markets and values, hunting, fishing and other recreational leases, pine straw production and pole production.

The short course will provide 5 Cat I Continuing Logger Education Hours and 5 Cat II Continuing Forestry Education Hours.

Cost to attend is $30 per person or $45 per couple and pre-registration is required. The fee covers reference materials, refreshments, and lunch.

Space is limited and registration is due by June 28, 2018. The Extension office is located at 715 Fairground Rd.

Information about registration and the agenda can be found here.