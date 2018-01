Attala Deputies, Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS, City Fire, Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend along with Attala Fire and Rescue were busy throughout the day responding to many auto accident county wide.

One of the first took place on Highway 12 West near Crestview Church. A white work truck lost control and rolled coming to rest on its side in a ditch.

Several other vehicle slid off the roadways. No injuries have been reported in any of the incidents.