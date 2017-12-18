Multiple Shooters Open Fire at Night Club in Attala; Five Injured (Audio)

Just after midnight on Saturday night Attala Deputies were dispatched to the ACL (Attala County Lounge) Bar near Ethel for a report of shots fired.

Officers arrived on scene and discovered that five people were transported by POV (Private Owned Vehicle) to Baptist Attala For gun shot wounds. Several with more serious injuries were later transported to UMC. There has been no word on the conditions of the victims as of the following morning. “They were awake and alert last night” according to the Sheriff.

.

Kosciusko Police were dispatched to help keep the peace and assisted in crowd control when a large number of people showed up at the Emergency room at Baptist Attala.

Sheriff Nail said that there were multiple shooters and more than four different type caliber of shells were found.

According to Nail the shooting stemmed from an argument that started inside and spilled over to the parking lot of the establishment where the shooting occurred.

The club as been temporary shut down until further investigation.

Several people of interest, whose names are not being released, are wanted for questioning in the case. No arrests have been made at this time. Continue to monitor to Breezy News as more is made available in the ongoing investigation.