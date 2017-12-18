Just after midnight on Saturday night Attala Deputies were dispatched to the ACL (Attala County Lounge) Bar near Ethel for a report of shots fired.
Officers arrived on scene and discovered that five people were transported by POV (Private Owned Vehicle) to Baptist Attala For gun shot wounds. Several with more serious injuries were later transported to UMC. There has been no word on the conditions of the victims as of the following morning. “They were awake and alert last night” according to the Sheriff.
.
Kosciusko Police were dispatched to help keep the peace and assisted in crowd control when a large number of people showed up at the Emergency room at Baptist Attala.
Sheriff Nail said that there were multiple shooters and more than four different type caliber of shells were found.
According to Nail the shooting stemmed from an argument that started inside and spilled over to the parking lot of the establishment where the shooting occurred.
The club as been temporary shut down until further investigation.
Several people of interest, whose names are not being released, are wanted for questioning in the case. No arrests have been made at this time. Continue to monitor to Breezy News as more is made available in the ongoing investigation.
16 thoughts on “Multiple Shooters Open Fire at Night Club in Attala; Five Injured (Audio)”
Theresa says:
Come on Kosy, we are better than this!!!
C.S. says:
It’s starting too look a lot like Jackson,Ms. in attala co. and Kosiusko ms. could be from keeping jobs from going in
and low income in . Reading the news paper about getting jobs to come IN AND THE MAYOR of kosciusko was talking about more bike paths there your sign.So I give us two more years.and we will be alike jackson. so keep up the good work.
Minister Bogan says:
Inspire of tghe situation, God is Awesome!
Nikki B says:
Its sad that we can’t go out to enjoy ourselves without shooting each other or someone that has nothing to do with your mess.. What example are we showing our children when grown folks don’t know how to act
Kenneth Killian says:
I was the on-duty Security Guard last night at Baptist Attala when the five victims were brought in. I’m sure that I’m not allowed to divulge any information, but all I can say is, what I witnessed was absolutely horrible. Those people did not deserve what happened to them and they are all in my thoughts and prayers. I hope and pray that the people responsible are all caught and brought to justice.
Tanya Powell says:
Praying for all involved. People guns don’t solve problems they make more when used like this.
Renee Acker Gant says:
I believe in freedom to carry a weapon due to these type circumstances. People have no value for human life anymore whatsoever. Is a sad day when people can’t unwind and enjoy their lives without violence erupting everywhere we turn. I am praying for healing and for justice for these victims.
Meme says:
It’s sad that people think that the only way to solve arguments is by using a deadly weapon. What ever happened to talking things over or just walking away? Praying for the victims.
Jack Smith says:
If there was more of a focus on industry than clubs and liquor stores we’d be in a much better situation. A town with more liquor stores and check cashing stores than red lights is surely to head the wrong direction. More talk of bike lanes and museums that no one will go to are exactly why we are headed south. It is a failure on all of our leaders that no new industry has come to this area, we have buildings and people needing work that a plant could utilize, but our leaders continue to focus on all the wrong things.
Miss V says:
Guns don’t pull triggers, drunk, ignorant and uneducated people do. There is a reason booze was kept illegal in this county for so long. The people still aren’t grown up enough to handle it without an adult in the room.
Mrs. Disappointed says:
Jack, I totally agree with you! There are no jobs here, but vacant buildings that can be utilized in so many ways. We would rather our citizens go out of town to support and bring in revenue to other towns, than to start building/Developing Important things here. I guess as long as those so called “leaders have what they need and looking our for their buddies, then Kosciusko will never grow. It’s sad that people have to travel so far just to find a descent job, just to go shopping, just to eat a descent meal, just to stay in a descent hotel…SMH! When will Kosciusko ever change!
Kenneth Killian says:
Mrs. Disappointed, I totally agree with you………. I’ve been living in Attala County for a couple of years now and I was LUCKY to get my job as a Security Guard at the Baptist Attala hospital. There is NOTHING here in Kosciusko, unless you want to work in fast food, Walmart, Dollar General, Family Dollar, Dollar Tree or a convenience store and NO THANK YOU for me, on all of the above! LOL But, no offense to anyone who holds a job at any of those places, we all have to make a living. But yes, the good jobs in this town are just non-existent. Before I got my job at the hospital, I worked in the prison at Walnut Grove and I had to quit just after a couple of months because I couldn’t handle dealing with the inmates. My life was being threatened on an almost daily basis there………… But anyway, to get back on topic, this gun violence needs to stop and it needs to stop NOW. In my honest opinion, more strict gun laws are needed. I mean, I know that we all have our second amendment right to bare arms and I’m all for that, especially since I served in the military and helped fight to protect that right, but maybe guns just need to be outlawed altogether, with the exception of law enforcement. Either way, a peaceful solution needs to be found and FAST.
MDN says:
This town is and always have been set of for some to fail . Fear is the factor that thrives here . You must be a strong person just to keep a level head . All others will be looked upon as the people involved whatever the case may have been
Lakesha says:
My boyfriend was arrested for that shooting that night because he had a legal fire arm .. they don’t know who did it but they arresting who ever name come up he was one of first suspect but had nothing to do wit it ..
Sickened says:
Now days clubs are nothing but trouble. Once upon a time you could go enjoy without a bunch of wilding out. This generation has nothing to loose so they think. They live for pleasure and just don’t care about life. True there is nothing in this town jobs, decent entertainment, etc. Those of us not belonging to families with “old money” struggle. There are probably only 3 plants or companies that pay decent wages and the people working there will be there til past retirement or death. Those of us who are unfortunate to be employed in one of those places are forced to seek work out of town. It’s sad but true. We can’t blame it on this town though. We all have a choice to choose the road we travel. Blaming each other won’t solve anything. People need to get their house in order with the LORD.
Quaqua says:
This is crazy and people don’t understand we are living in our last days. All this shooting n killing gotta stop .