Murder Suspect Apprehended (Audio)

Breezy News has learned of an arrest made by the Kosciusko Police Department and U.S. Marshals of a suspect wanted for murder. At approximately noon on Thursday Officers located a subject in a vehicle on West Adams Street that appeared to be an individual wanted in a murder case. When the suspect spotted Police he jumped from the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. The subject was quickly apprehended on Peeler Street and taken into custody. Investigator Greg Collins tells Breezy News that the suspect, whose name has not been released, had an active warrant for homicide out of Cincinnati, Ohio. Collins said not much information could be released at this time but it was a joint operation between the Kosciusko Police Department and U.S. Marshals. Two other subjects were arrested for misdemeanor charges. Breezy News will bring you more information as it becomes available.